Raymond James Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $355.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.56.

LULU traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $287.41.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

