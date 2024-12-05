Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $8,365,000.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 529.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 41.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

