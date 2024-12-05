RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $346.78 and last traded at $338.05, with a volume of 2661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total transaction of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares in the company, valued at $91,981,727.88. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,839,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

