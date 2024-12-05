RBF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in PDD by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

