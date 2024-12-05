RBF Capital LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

