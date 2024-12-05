RBF Capital LLC Raises Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,618 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 77.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

