RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after buying an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after buying an additional 6,611,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 373.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

