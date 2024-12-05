Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 14,845 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $72,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Trading Down 0.3 %

Arko stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.