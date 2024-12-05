Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Bausch Health Companies worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 302,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 755.86%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.