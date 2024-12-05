Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $12.27 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 687.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

