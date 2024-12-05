Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 56,500 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $216,257.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,580.70. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $768,057 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

