Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

