Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 16,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,250,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.