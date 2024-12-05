Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises 0.3% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AA. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.