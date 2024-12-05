Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,303,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487,550 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.39.
Red Cat Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.