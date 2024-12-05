Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,303,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487,550 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Red Cat Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

About Red Cat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter worth $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $108,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

