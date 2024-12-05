Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,253,000 after buying an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $435.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.73 and a twelve month high of $440.32. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

