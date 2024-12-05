Redmile Group LLC Has $18.31 Million Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,948 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immunovant by 163.7% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 760,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 19.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,446,000 after buying an additional 2,053,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 19.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $92,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,124,352.60. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $91,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,495.76. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $2,096,890 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

