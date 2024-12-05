Redwood Grove Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. American Express comprises 4.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,998 shares of company stock valued at $26,423,439. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

NYSE AXP opened at $302.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $165.93 and a 12 month high of $307.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

