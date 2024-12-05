Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

