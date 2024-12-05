Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 666,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SWK opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

