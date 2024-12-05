Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,308 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,492,000 after purchasing an additional 939,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 732,359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 156,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The business had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

