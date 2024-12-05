Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,852 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innoviva worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Innoviva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 19.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 797.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

