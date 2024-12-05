Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 33,189 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 588.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vistra by 7.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

