Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,544 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,280,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,312,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,099,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.55 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

