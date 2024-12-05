Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

