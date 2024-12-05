Repertoire Partners LP Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000. Genworth Financial accounts for 7.7% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned 0.23% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 944,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after buying an additional 901,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

