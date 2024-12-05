Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 5th (ABBV, ACMR, ALLY, CHWY, CIX, CNX, CVE, DHR, DNNGY, DOL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 5th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$131.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.16).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.