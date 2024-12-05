Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nokia Oyj Q4 Earnings

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

NOK opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

