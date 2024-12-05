Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,747.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,629.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,593.44. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,342.66 and a 1-year high of $1,809.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

