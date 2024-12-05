Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $274.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.19 and a twelve month high of $274.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

