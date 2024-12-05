Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $167.77 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

