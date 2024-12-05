Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $549.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $552.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

