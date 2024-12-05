Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 94,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,134,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 587,753 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 166,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

