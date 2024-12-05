Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.4% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.58. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $384.21 and a 1 year high of $523.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

