REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $49.64. REX American Resources shares last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 64,460 shares.

The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 440.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $731.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

