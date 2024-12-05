Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 112012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

