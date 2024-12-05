Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.