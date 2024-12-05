Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94. 34,435,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 58,124,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,028. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $45,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

