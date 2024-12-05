Riposte Capital LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Riposte Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. SharkNinja makes up approximately 1.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.39.

SharkNinja Trading Up 6.7 %

SN stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

