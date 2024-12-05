Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 323.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,143 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 366,600 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,004,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,319,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 176,711 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.