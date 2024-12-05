Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,035,116 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,116 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 10.91% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $1,625,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,156,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,278.72. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMF opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

