Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 553,759 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund comprises 1.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $33,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 56.0% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

