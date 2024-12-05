Robert B. Kaminski Sells 250 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 250 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,608. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $820.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

