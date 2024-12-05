Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,401 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

