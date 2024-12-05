Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,861,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,768,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

