Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 611,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after acquiring an additional 460,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.