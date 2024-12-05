Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

