Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,330 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

DD opened at $82.52 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

