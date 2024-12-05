Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,428,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $74,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $464,000. Maren Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 23.3% in the third quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 999,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 188,617 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 67.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.