Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $196,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $915.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

